UC Irvine visits CSU Northridge after Adams’ 28-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (13-2, 3-0 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (11-4, 3-1 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts UC Irvine after Marcus Adams Jr. scored 28 points in CSU Northridge’s 73-61 victory over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Matadors have gone 4-1 at home. CSU Northridge has a 10-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Anteaters are 3-0 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is second in the Big West with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Bent Leuchten averaging 8.4.

CSU Northridge averages 81.7 points, 17.3 more per game than the 64.4 UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game CSU Northridge allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adams is averaging 15.5 points for the Matadors.

Justin Hohn averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

