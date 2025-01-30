UC Irvine takes on Long Beach State, aims for 8th straight home win

Long Beach State Beach (11-7, 7-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (13-6, 7-2 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 9…

Long Beach State Beach (11-7, 7-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (13-6, 7-2 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Anteaters face Long Beach State.

The Anteaters are 7-1 on their home court.

The Beach are 7-2 in Big West play. Long Beach State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

UC Irvine scores 60.5 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 69.6 Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than UC Irvine allows.

The Anteaters and Beach match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deja Lee is averaging 10.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Anteaters. Hunter Hernandez is averaging 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Patricia Chung is averaging 8.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Beach. Savannah Tucker is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 59.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

