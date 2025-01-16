UC Irvine plays CSU Fullerton following Leuchten’s 23-point showing

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-13, 0-6 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (15-2, 5-0 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-13, 0-6 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (15-2, 5-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -21; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts CSU Fullerton after Bent Leuchten scored 23 points in UC Irvine’s 60-52 win against the UCSD Tritons.

The Anteaters have gone 4-0 in home games. UC Irvine scores 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Titans have gone 0-6 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton gives up 73.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.0 points per game.

UC Irvine’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 63.8 points per game, equal to what UC Irvine gives up to opponents.

The Anteaters and Titans meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is averaging 12.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Anteaters.

Donovan Oday is averaging 13.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

