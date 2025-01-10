UC Irvine hosts UCSD following Sugapong’s 23-point outing

UCSD Tritons (6-10, 2-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (9-5, 3-1 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (6-10, 2-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (9-5, 3-1 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits UC Irvine after Sumayah Sugapong scored 23 points in UCSD’s 61-56 loss to the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Anteaters have gone 5-1 at home. UC Irvine is fourth in the Big West with 12.5 assists per game led by Deja Lee averaging 3.2.

The Tritons are 2-2 against Big West opponents. UCSD is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UC Irvine’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UCSD allows. UCSD has shot at a 38.9% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 36.7% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Hernandez is scoring 13.6 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Anteaters.

Sugapong is averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Tritons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 59.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points per game.

Tritons: 5-5, averaging 61.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 12.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.