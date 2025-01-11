UC Irvine hosts Sugapong and UCSD

UCSD Tritons (6-10, 2-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (9-5, 3-1 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (6-10, 2-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (9-5, 3-1 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits UC Irvine after Sumayah Sugapong scored 23 points in UCSD’s 61-56 loss to the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Anteaters are 5-1 in home games. UC Irvine ranks fourth in the Big West with 12.5 assists per game led by Deja Lee averaging 3.2.

The Tritons are 2-2 against Big West opponents. UCSD has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UC Irvine averages 60.1 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 60.6 UCSD allows. UCSD has shot at a 38.9% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 36.7% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

The Anteaters and Tritons match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Hernandez is averaging 13.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Anteaters.

Sugapong is averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Tritons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 59.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points per game.

Tritons: 5-5, averaging 61.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 12.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.