UC Irvine hosts Hawaii after Rouhliadeff’s 21-point game

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-7, 4-4 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (17-3, 7-1 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-7, 4-4 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (17-3, 7-1 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -11; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii visits UC Irvine after Harry Rouhliadeff scored 21 points in Hawaii’s 68-66 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Anteaters have gone 6-0 at home. UC Irvine leads the Big West with 28.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Bent Leuchten averaging 6.5.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 4-4 against Big West opponents. Hawaii averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UC Irvine averages 76.4 points, 6.3 more per game than the 70.1 Hawaii allows. Hawaii averages 8.2 more points per game (73.3) than UC Irvine gives up to opponents (65.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leuchten is averaging 16 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Anteaters. Myles Che is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Gytis Nemeiksa is shooting 51.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Tanner Christensen is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.