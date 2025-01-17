UC Irvine faces Cal Poly on 3-game win streak

UC Irvine Anteaters (11-5, 5-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (8-9, 3-4 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

UC Irvine Anteaters (11-5, 5-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (8-9, 3-4 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Anteaters take on Cal Poly.

The Mustangs are 4-3 on their home court. Cal Poly is fifth in the Big West with 25.4 points per game in the paint led by Sydney Bourland averaging 7.0.

The Anteaters have gone 5-1 against Big West opponents.

Cal Poly’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Cal Poly has allowed to its opponents (39.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Annika Shah is averaging 14.2 points for the Mustangs.

Deja Lee is averaging 10.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Anteaters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 53.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 61.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.