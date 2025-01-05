UC Irvine earns 81-57 win against UC Riverside

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Justin Hohn scored 17 points as UC Irvine beat UC Riverside 81-57 on Saturday night. Hohn…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Justin Hohn scored 17 points as UC Irvine beat UC Riverside 81-57 on Saturday night.

Hohn also contributed five rebounds for the Anteaters (13-2, 3-0 Big West Conference). Myles Che scored 16 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 10 for 12 from the free-throw line and added seven assists. Devin Tillis had 14 points and went 5 of 11 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Barrington Hargress led the Highlanders (10-6, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. UC Riverside also got eight points from Isaiah Moses. Kaleb Smith also had seven points.

