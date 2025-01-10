UC Irvine defeats CSU Northridge 77-67

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Bent Leuchten had 17 points in UC Irvine’s 77-67 win over CSU Northridge on Thursday. Leuchten…

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Bent Leuchten had 17 points in UC Irvine’s 77-67 win over CSU Northridge on Thursday.

Leuchten added 12 rebounds for the Anteaters (14-2, 4-0 Big West Conference). Justin Hohn scored 16 points and added five assists and three steals. Myles Che shot 3 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Scotty Washington led the Matadors (11-5, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and three steals. Marcus Adams Jr. added 11 points for CSU Northridge. Mahmoud Fofana also recorded 10 points, 13 rebounds and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UC Irvine visits UCSD and CSU Northridge goes on the road to play CSU Bakersfield.

