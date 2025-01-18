UC Irvine Anteaters face the Cal Poly Mustangs, aim for 4th straight win

UC Irvine Anteaters (11-5, 5-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (8-9, 3-4 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

UC Irvine Anteaters (11-5, 5-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (8-9, 3-4 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Cal Poly.

The Mustangs have gone 4-3 in home games. Cal Poly averages 18.2 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Anteaters are 5-1 in Big West play. UC Irvine ranks fifth in the Big West with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Hunter Hernandez averaging 5.5.

Cal Poly averages 55.8 points per game, equal to what UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Cal Poly has allowed to its opponents (39.7%).

The Mustangs and Anteaters meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Annika Shah averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc.

Olivia Williams averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 53.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 61.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

