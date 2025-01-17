UC Davis takes home win streak into matchup with UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (9-7, 3-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (12-5, 6-1 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (9-7, 3-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (12-5, 6-1 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts UCSB aiming to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Aggies are 7-1 in home games. UC Davis leads the Big West with 15.9 assists per game led by Sydney Burns averaging 3.0.

The Gauchos have gone 3-3 against Big West opponents. UCSB scores 64.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

UC Davis makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). UCSB averages 9.0 more points per game (64.8) than UC Davis allows (55.8).

The Aggies and Gauchos face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tova Sabel is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Aggies.

Alyssa Marin is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Gauchos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 72.7 points, 40.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.3 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.