UC Davis takes home win streak into matchup with CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-12, 0-2 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (8-4, 2-0 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts CSU Bakersfield trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Aggies have gone 4-1 in home games. UC Davis leads the Big West with 72.6 points and is shooting 44.1%.

The Roadrunners have gone 0-2 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield ranks fourth in the Big West with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Taylor Caldwell averaging 4.5.

UC Davis makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than CSU Bakersfield has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). CSU Bakersfield averages 48.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 57.8 UC Davis allows.

The Aggies and Roadrunners face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Burns is averaging 5.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Aggies.

Alli Dioli is shooting 39.7% and averaging 7.9 points for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 48.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 32.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

