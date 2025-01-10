UC Davis plays Long Beach State following Sabel’s 24-point game

UC Davis Aggies (11-4, 5-0 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (8-5, 4-0 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

UC Davis Aggies (11-4, 5-0 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (8-5, 4-0 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits Long Beach State after Tova Sabel scored 24 points in UC Davis’ 80-54 victory over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Beach have gone 5-2 at home. Long Beach State is the top team in the Big West with 34.5 points in the paint led by Jada Crawshaw averaging 12.0.

The Aggies are 5-0 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is second in the Big West scoring 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Megan Norris averaging 6.0.

Long Beach State makes 37.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (32.7%). UC Davis averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Long Beach State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Tucker is averaging 14.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Beach.

Sydney Burns is averaging 5.9 points for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 39.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 40.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.