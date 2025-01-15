UC Davis plays Cal Poly, seeks 6th straight home win

Cal Poly Mustangs (8-8, 3-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-5, 5-1 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (8-8, 3-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (11-5, 5-1 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts Cal Poly trying to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Aggies are 6-1 in home games. UC Davis is second in the Big West in rebounding with 37.7 rebounds. Megan Norris leads the Aggies with 7.6 boards.

The Mustangs are 3-3 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is fifth in the Big West scoring 25.8 points per game in the paint led by Sydney Bourland averaging 7.0.

UC Davis averages 72.5 points, 12.6 more per game than the 59.9 Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly averages 56.1 points per game, equal to what UC Davis gives up to opponents.

The Aggies and Mustangs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tova Sabel is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Aggies.

Annika Shah is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.6 points for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 53.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

