UC Davis hosts UCSB in conference matchup

UCSB Gauchos (9-7, 3-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (12-5, 6-1 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (9-7, 3-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (12-5, 6-1 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes UC Davis and UCSB face off on Saturday.

The Aggies have gone 7-1 in home games. UC Davis leads the Big West averaging 71.9 points and is shooting 44.0%.

The Gauchos have gone 3-3 against Big West opponents. UCSB ranks sixth in the Big West allowing 60.6 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

UC Davis makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). UCSB scores 9.0 more points per game (64.8) than UC Davis gives up (55.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan Norris is averaging 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Aggies.

Alyssa Marin is averaging 16.1 points for the Gauchos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 72.7 points, 40.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.3 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.