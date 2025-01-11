UC Davis hosts Long Beach State following Askew’s 21-point outing

Long Beach State Beach (6-10, 2-2 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (9-7, 3-2 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5…

Long Beach State Beach (6-10, 2-2 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (9-7, 3-2 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits UC Davis after Devin Askew scored 21 points in Long Beach State’s 80-65 loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Aggies have gone 6-1 in home games. UC Davis ranks fourth in the Big West with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Niko Rocak averaging 2.2.

The Beach are 2-2 in conference matchups. Long Beach State has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.

UC Davis’ average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than UC Davis gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Johnson is averaging 19.7 points and 2.8 steals for the Aggies.

Askew is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Beach.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Beach: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.