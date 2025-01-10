UC Davis hosts Long Beach State after Askew’s 21-point showing

Long Beach State Beach (6-10, 2-2 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (9-7, 3-2 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5…

Long Beach State Beach (6-10, 2-2 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (9-7, 3-2 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State plays UC Davis after Devin Askew scored 21 points in Long Beach State’s 80-65 loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Aggies have gone 6-1 in home games. UC Davis is ninth in the Big West scoring 69.9 points while shooting 41.0% from the field.

The Beach have gone 2-2 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

UC Davis scores 69.9 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 71.1 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than UC Davis gives up.

The Aggies and Beach square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Sevilla is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 9.7 points.

Derrick Michael Xzavierro is averaging 4.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Beach.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Beach: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.