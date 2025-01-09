UC Davis hosts CSU Fullerton in conference showdown

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-11, 0-4 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (8-7, 2-2 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-11, 0-4 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (8-7, 2-2 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -8; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Oday and CSU Fullerton take on Ty Johnson and UC Davis on Thursday.

The Aggies are 5-1 on their home court. UC Davis has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Titans are 0-4 in conference play. CSU Fullerton has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UC Davis averages 70.3 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 73.1 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UC Davis allows.

The Aggies and Titans meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Aggies.

Kaleb Brown is averaging 6.9 points for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

