UC Davis faces CSU Fullerton on 7-game win streak

UC Davis Aggies (10-4, 4-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (2-12, 0-4 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis will try to build upon its seven-game win streak with a victory over CSU Fullerton.

The Titans are 2-3 on their home court. CSU Fullerton averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Aggies are 4-0 in conference matchups. UC Davis is the top team in the Big West giving up only 55.1 points per game while holding opponents to 32.9% shooting.

CSU Fullerton makes 36.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (32.9%). UC Davis scores 12.2 more points per game (72.9) than CSU Fullerton allows (60.7).

The Titans and Aggies meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Stanton is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Titans.

Tova Sabel is averaging 15.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 40.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

