UC Davis Aggies face the CSU Fullerton Titans, look for 8th straight win

UC Davis Aggies (10-4, 4-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (2-12, 0-4 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (10-4, 4-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (2-12, 0-4 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis will try to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory against CSU Fullerton.

The Titans have gone 2-3 in home games. CSU Fullerton is fourth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 32.2 rebounds. Eva Levingston paces the Titans with 8.6 boards.

The Aggies have gone 4-0 against Big West opponents. UC Davis leads the Big West with 16.1 assists. Sydney Burns leads the Aggies with 3.1.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.6 per game UC Davis allows. UC Davis scores 12.2 more points per game (72.9) than CSU Fullerton gives up (60.7).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Stanton is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Titans.

Tova Sabel averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 40.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.