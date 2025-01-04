UAPB visits Rittenberry and Alabama A&M

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-9, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-5, 1-0 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M faces UAPB after Kourtney Rittenberry scored 21 points in Alabama A&M’s 89-53 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in home games. Alabama A&M is fifth in the SWAC scoring 65.2 points while shooting 38.2% from the field.

The Golden Lions have gone 0-1 against SWAC opponents. UAPB is 2-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Alabama A&M is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 39.8% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Alabama A&M gives up.

The Bulldogs and Golden Lions meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alisha Wilson is averaging 9.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Bulldogs.

Jailah Pelly is averaging 6.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 11.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 49.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 31.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

