UAPB visits Gueye and Florida A&M

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-12, 0-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (5-10, 2-2 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M takes on UAPB after Sabou Gueye scored 20 points in Florida A&M’s 88-60 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Rattlers have gone 4-2 in home games. Florida A&M is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 21.6 turnovers per game.

The Golden Lions have gone 0-4 against SWAC opponents. UAPB is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.9 turnovers per game.

Florida A&M is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 40.4% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 50.6 points per game, 22.2 fewer points than the 72.8 Florida A&M allows.

The Rattlers and Golden Lions face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne McEvans averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Jailah Pelly averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 13.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 51.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

