UAPB visits Florida A&M following Matthews’ 27-point showing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-13, 0-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-11, 0-3 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-13, 0-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (3-11, 0-3 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rattlers -5.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M plays UAPB after Milton Matthews scored 27 points in Florida A&M’s 79-72 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Rattlers have gone 3-1 at home. Florida A&M is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Golden Lions have gone 0-3 against SWAC opponents. UAPB ranks fifth in the SWAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Doctor Bradley averaging 6.7.

Florida A&M is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points lower than the 49.6% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.3% shooting opponents of Florida A&M have averaged.

The Rattlers and Golden Lions square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 11.3 points.

Christian Moore is averaging 12.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Golden Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 77.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.