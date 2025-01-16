UAPB visits Bethune-Cookman following Allen’s 21-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-11, 0-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-11, 1-2 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-11, 0-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-11, 1-2 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB plays Bethune-Cookman after D’Arrah Allen scored 21 points in UAPB’s 68-61 loss to the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Wildcats are 2-1 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman ranks third in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 34.8 rebounds. Asianae Nicholson paces the Wildcats with 10.4 boards.

The Golden Lions are 0-3 against SWAC opponents. UAPB is 2-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 40.6% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB’s 31.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Bethune-Cookman has allowed to its opponents (38.6%).

The Wildcats and Golden Lions face off Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholson is averaging 11.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats.

Jailah Pelly averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 56.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 52.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.