UAPB visits Alabama A&M on 10-game road skid

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-10) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-9)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits Alabama A&M looking to end its 10-game road losing streak.

The Bulldogs are 4-4 on their home court. Alabama A&M is first in the SWAC with 14.8 assists per game led by Darius Ford averaging 3.7.

The Golden Lions have gone 0-10 away from home. UAPB allows 92.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.2 points per game.

Alabama A&M’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 11.0 per game UAPB gives up. UAPB averages 74.7 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 82.3 Alabama A&M allows.

The Bulldogs and Golden Lions match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: London Riley averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc.

Quentin Bolton Jr. averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 55.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.6 points per game.

Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 73.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

