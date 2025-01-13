UAPB takes on Prairie View A&M, looks to end 7-game slide

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-9, 0-3 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-10, 0-2 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 4…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-9, 0-3 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-10, 0-2 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB looks to end its seven-game skid when the Golden Lions take on Prairie View A&M.

The Golden Lions are 2-1 on their home court. UAPB is third in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.2 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Panthers are 0-3 in conference play. Prairie View A&M gives up 70.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.9 points per game.

UAPB is shooting 31.4% from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 39.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 40.0% shooting opponents of UAPB have averaged.

The Golden Lions and Panthers match up Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jailah Pelly is shooting 30.0% and averaging 7.9 points for the Golden Lions.

Crystal Schultz is shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 10 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 48.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 30.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 55.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

