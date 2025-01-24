UAPB hosts Southern after Bradley’s 23-point outing

Southern Jaguars (10-8, 5-0 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-15, 0-5 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Jaguars (10-8, 5-0 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-15, 0-5 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB plays Southern after Doctor Bradley scored 23 points in UAPB’s 73-64 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Golden Lions are 3-1 on their home court. UAPB has a 0-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Jaguars are 5-0 in SWAC play. Southern averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

UAPB averages 74.7 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 69.9 Southern gives up. Southern averages 76.1 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 90.2 UAPB allows to opponents.

The Golden Lions and Jaguars match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Moore is averaging 12 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Lions. Bradley is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Johnson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Michael Jacobs is shooting 40.3% and averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 78.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.