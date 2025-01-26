UAPB and Grambling square off for conference showdown

Grambling Tigers (5-14, 2-4 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-16, 0-6 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Grambling Tigers (5-14, 2-4 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-16, 0-6 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes UAPB and Grambling will play on Monday.

The Golden Lions have gone 3-2 at home. UAPB averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers are 2-4 against SWAC opponents. Grambling averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UAPB averages 74.3 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 70.6 Grambling allows. Grambling averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game UAPB gives up.

The Golden Lions and Tigers meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Moore is averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Lions. Doctor Bradley is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Antwan Barnett is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Tigers. PJ Edwards is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 77.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

