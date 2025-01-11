UAB visits Florida Atlantic after Lendeborg’s 25-point game

UAB Blazers (9-7, 2-1 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-7, 2-1 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UAB Blazers (9-7, 2-1 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (9-7, 2-1 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays Florida Atlantic after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 25 points in UAB’s 81-69 win against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Owls are 3-2 in home games. Florida Atlantic is seventh in the AAC in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. Baba leads the Owls with 7.2 boards.

The Blazers are 2-1 in AAC play. UAB has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida Atlantic makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than UAB has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). UAB averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Florida Atlantic gives up.

The Owls and Blazers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Glenn is averaging 11.9 points for the Owls.

Lendeborg is averaging 16.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Blazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 86.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.