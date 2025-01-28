UAB faces Tulsa following Johnson’s 21-point game

UAB Blazers (12-8, 5-2 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-11, 3-4 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UAB Blazers (12-8, 5-2 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-11, 3-4 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits Tulsa after Efrem Johnson scored 21 points in UAB’s 100-77 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 7-5 at home. Tulsa ranks eighth in the AAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ian Smikle averaging 2.1.

The Blazers have gone 5-2 against AAC opponents. UAB scores 84.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

Tulsa is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 43.9% UAB allows to opponents. UAB has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is shooting 53.9% and averaging 13.7 points for the Golden Hurricane. Keaston Willis is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Yaxel Lendeborg is shooting 56.3% and averaging 16.9 points for the Blazers. Tony Toney is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

