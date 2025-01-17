UAB Blazers play the UTSA Roadrunners on 3-game win streak

UTSA Roadrunners (15-2, 6-0 AAC) at UAB Blazers (12-6, 3-3 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB…

UTSA Roadrunners (15-2, 6-0 AAC) at UAB Blazers (12-6, 3-3 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Blazers take on UTSA.

The Blazers have gone 6-2 in home games. UAB has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Roadrunners are 6-0 in conference play. UTSA is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.5 turnovers per game.

UAB averages 70.7 points, 15.2 more per game than the 55.5 UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 67.8 points per game, 2.5 more than the 65.3 UAB allows to opponents.

The Blazers and Roadrunners square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Walsh is averaging 13.3 points for the Blazers.

Jordyn Jenkins is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 67.9 points, 39.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.