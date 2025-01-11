Live Radio
Tyrone Marshall scores 20 to help Western Kentucky beat Kennesaw State 85-69

The Associated Press

January 11, 2025, 5:54 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Tyrone Marshall had 20 points in Western Kentucky’s 85-69 victory over Kennesaw State on Saturday.

Marshall had seven rebounds and three steals for the Hilltoppers (11-6, 2-2 Conference USA). Enoch Kalambay added 19 points and eight rebounds. Don McHenry scored 15.

The Owls (9-7, 1-2) were led by Adrian Wooley with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Simeon Cottle added 15 points.

Western Kentucky took the lead with 17:57 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Marshall led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 40-25 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

