Tynes scores 25, Maine beats Binghamton 82-71

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Kellen Tynes had 25 points in Maine’s 82-71 win over Binghamton on Thursday night. Tynes also…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Kellen Tynes had 25 points in Maine’s 82-71 win over Binghamton on Thursday night.

Tynes also contributed six assists and six steals for the Black Bears (9-8, 1-1 America East Conference). AJ Lopez scored 21 points, going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Quion Burns shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Bearcats (9-8, 1-1) were led by Tymu Chenery, who recorded 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four blocks. Nehemiah Benson and Gavin Walsh each put up 12 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Maine hosts Albany and Binghamton plays New Hampshire on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.