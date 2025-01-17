Ty Johnson scores 21 to help UC Davis knocks defeat Cal Poly 65-54

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Ty Johnson had 21 points in UC Davis’ 65-54 victory over Cal Poly on…

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Ty Johnson had 21 points in UC Davis’ 65-54 victory over Cal Poly on Thursday night.

Johnson also had five rebounds for the Aggies (10-8, 4-3 Big West Conference). Pablo Tamba totaled 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Connor Sevilla scored 14.

Mac Riniker finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Mustangs (6-13, 0-7), who have lost six in a row. Isaac Jessup added 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.