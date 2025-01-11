Turner leads Temple against Tulsa after 25-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-8, 2-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (9-6, 3-1 AAC) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-8, 2-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (9-6, 3-1 AAC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces Tulsa after Kaylah Turner scored 25 points in Temple’s 75-69 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Owls have gone 2-3 in home games. Temple ranks eighth in the AAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Tristen Taylor averaging 3.6.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 2-2 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is eighth in the AAC scoring 29.1 points per game in the paint led by Jade Clack averaging 8.0.

Temple is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 39.4% Tulsa allows to opponents. Tulsa scores 5.1 more points per game (69.4) than Temple gives up (64.3).

The Owls and Golden Hurricane meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tiarra East is averaging 15.4 points for the Owls.

Hadley Periman is averaging 7.5 points, eight rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Golden Hurricane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

