Turner leads Harvard against Pennsylvania after 33-point game

Harvard Crimson (13-2, 2-1 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (10-6, 1-2 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Harvard Crimson (13-2, 2-1 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (10-6, 1-2 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits Pennsylvania after Harmoni Turner scored 33 points in Harvard’s 83-53 win against the Brown Bears.

The Quakers have gone 4-4 in home games.

The Crimson have gone 2-1 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard ranks fourth in college basketball allowing 52.5 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

Pennsylvania averages 68.9 points, 16.4 more per game than the 52.5 Harvard allows. Harvard has shot at a 41.0% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Pennsylvania have averaged.

The Quakers and Crimson meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Miller is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, while averaging 6.7 points.

Turner is scoring 20.9 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Crimson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Crimson: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

