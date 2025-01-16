Turner and Gonzaga host Portland

Portland Pilots (16-2, 5-2 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-8, 5-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga…

Portland Pilots (16-2, 5-2 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-8, 5-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts Portland after Allie Turner scored 20 points in Gonzaga’s 69-61 victory over the Washington State Cougars.

The Bulldogs are 6-2 on their home court. Gonzaga ranks second in the WCC with 16.1 assists per game led by Turner averaging 3.9.

The Pilots are 5-2 against WCC opponents. Portland is fifth in the WCC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Alexis Mark averaging 2.1.

Gonzaga averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 3.9 per game Portland gives up. Portland scores 11.1 more points per game (79.3) than Gonzaga gives up (68.2).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc.

Emme Shearer is averaging 16.1 points and 2.2 steals for the Pilots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Pilots: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

