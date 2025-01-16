Turner and Georgia host Texas A&M

Georgia Bulldogs (9-9, 1-3 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (8-8, 1-3 SEC) College Station, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgia Bulldogs (9-9, 1-3 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (8-8, 1-3 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia plays Texas A&M after Trinity Turner scored 23 points in Georgia’s 79-68 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Aggies have gone 7-3 at home. Texas A&M is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 against SEC opponents. Georgia averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Texas A&M is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 41.2% Georgia allows to opponents. Georgia averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Texas A&M gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sole Williams averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 24.6% from beyond the arc.

Asia Avinger is averaging 10.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.