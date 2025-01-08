Turner and Georgia host Missouri

Missouri Tigers (11-6, 0-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (8-8, 0-2 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia…

Missouri Tigers (11-6, 0-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (8-8, 0-2 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia plays Missouri after Trinity Turner scored 20 points in Georgia’s 73-57 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-3 at home. Georgia has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 0-2 against SEC opponents. Missouri has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Georgia makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Missouri has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Mauri Flournoy is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.2 points.

Grace Slaughter is averaging 14.2 points for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.