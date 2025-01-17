Turco, Rider Broncs to host Lee and the Marist Red Foxes

Marist Red Foxes (8-8, 3-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (3-12, 1-5 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes (8-8, 3-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (3-12, 1-5 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan Lee and Marist take on Gabby Turco and Rider on Saturday.

The Broncs are 2-5 in home games. Rider gives up 63.9 points and has been outscored by 9.2 points per game.

The Red Foxes have gone 3-3 against MAAC opponents. Marist is sixth in the MAAC with 29.9 rebounds per game led by Lee averaging 7.0.

Rider scores 54.7 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 58.0 Marist allows. Marist’s 36.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Rider has given up to its opponents (39.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turco is averaging 13.7 points for the Broncs.

Jackie Piddock is averaging 4.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Red Foxes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 2-8, averaging 53.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 53.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

