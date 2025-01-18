Turco, Rider Broncs to host Lee and the Marist Red Foxes

Marist Red Foxes (8-8, 3-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (3-12, 1-5 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes (8-8, 3-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (3-12, 1-5 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts Marist in a matchup of MAAC teams.

The Broncs have gone 2-5 in home games. Rider is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.9 turnovers per game.

The Red Foxes are 3-3 against MAAC opponents. Marist averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Rider averages 54.7 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 58.0 Marist gives up. Marist’s 36.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Rider has allowed to its opponents (39.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Turco is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Broncs.

Morgan Lee is averaging 11.6 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Red Foxes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 2-8, averaging 53.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 53.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

