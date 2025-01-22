Turco, Rider Broncs take on the Iona Gaels

Rider Broncs (3-13, 1-6 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (6-11, 4-3 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rider Broncs (3-13, 1-6 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (6-11, 4-3 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gabby Turco and Rider visit Erin Leary and Iona in MAAC play.

The Gaels have gone 4-3 in home games. Iona gives up 62.4 points and has been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

The Broncs have gone 1-6 against MAAC opponents. Rider has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Iona is shooting 36.3% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 39.7% Rider allows to opponents. Rider’s 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Iona has given up to its opponents (42.1%).

The Gaels and Broncs meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judith Gomez is scoring 8.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Gaels. Ella Fajardo is averaging 10.5 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Turco is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Broncs. Camryn Collins is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 57.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Broncs: 2-8, averaging 53.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

