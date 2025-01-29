Turco leads Rider against Saint Peter’s after 20-point showing

Rider Broncs (3-15, 1-8 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-11, 4-4 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Rider Broncs (3-15, 1-8 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-11, 4-4 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider plays Saint Peter’s after Gabby Turco scored 20 points in Rider’s 66-53 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Peacocks are 5-1 in home games. Saint Peter’s ranks eighth in the MAAC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by De’Naya Rippey averaging 2.1.

The Broncs are 1-8 against MAAC opponents. Rider is ninth in the MAAC giving up 65.3 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

Saint Peter’s averages 50.8 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 65.3 Rider gives up. Rider has shot at a 38.4% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Saint Peter’s have averaged.

The Peacocks and Broncs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fatmata Janneh is scoring 18.9 points per game with 10.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Peacocks. Laila Grant is averaging 8.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 32.3% over the last 10 games.

Turco is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Broncs. Jocelyn Chavez is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 52.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Broncs: 2-8, averaging 54.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

