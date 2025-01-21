Tulsa visits UTSA following Jenkins’ 21-point showing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-9, 3-3 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (16-2, 7-0 AAC) San Antonio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-9, 3-3 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (16-2, 7-0 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts Tulsa after Jordyn Jenkins scored 21 points in UTSA’s 73-63 victory over the UAB Blazers.

The Roadrunners are 7-0 in home games. UTSA ranks second in the AAC in rebounding with 37.3 rebounds. Jenkins paces the Roadrunners with 7.3 boards.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-3 in AAC play. Tulsa averages 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

UTSA scores 68.1 points per game, equal to what Tulsa gives up. Tulsa has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 37.0% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

The Roadrunners and Golden Hurricane match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nina De Leon Negron averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc.

Delanie Crawford averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 67.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

