Tulsa visits UTSA following Jenkins’ 21-point performance

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-9, 3-3 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (16-2, 7-0 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts Tulsa after Jordyn Jenkins scored 21 points in UTSA’s 73-63 win against the UAB Blazers.

The Roadrunners have gone 7-0 in home games. UTSA is sixth in the AAC scoring 68.1 points while shooting 42.5% from the field.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 3-3 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is fourth in the AAC scoring 70.1 points per game and is shooting 39.8%.

UTSA scores 68.1 points per game, equal to what Tulsa gives up. Tulsa has shot at a 39.8% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 37.0% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

The Roadrunners and Golden Hurricane meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenkins is averaging 19.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Sidney Love is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Delanie Crawford is averaging 17.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Elise Hill is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 67.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

