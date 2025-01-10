Tulsa visits Temple following Cartwright’s 21-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-8, 2-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (9-6, 3-1 AAC) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-8, 2-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (9-6, 3-1 AAC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces Temple after Mady Cartwright scored 21 points in Tulsa’s 76-70 victory against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls have gone 2-3 in home games. Temple has a 4-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 2-2 against AAC opponents. Tulsa scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Temple is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 39.4% Tulsa allows to opponents. Tulsa averages 5.1 more points per game (69.4) than Temple allows to opponents (64.3).

The Owls and Golden Hurricane meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tiarra East is averaging 15.4 points for the Owls.

Delanie Crawford is averaging 18.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.