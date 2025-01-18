Tulsa visits South Florida after Reid’s 26-point performance

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-9, 2-2 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (9-8, 2-2 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-9, 2-2 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (9-8, 2-2 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -8.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida faces Tulsa after Jayden Reid scored 26 points in South Florida’s 92-83 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Bulls have gone 6-2 in home games. South Florida is fifth in the AAC scoring 79.0 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Golden Hurricane are 2-2 in conference play. Tulsa is 0-1 in one-possession games.

South Florida averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Tulsa allows. Tulsa has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 44.1% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reid is averaging 13 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulls.

Dwon Odom is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

