Tulsa plays UAB for conference matchup

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-8, 0-1 AAC) at UAB Blazers (7-7, 0-1 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-8, 0-1 AAC) at UAB Blazers (7-7, 0-1 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -13; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Dwon Odom and Tulsa take on Yaxel Lendeborg and UAB in AAC action.

The Blazers have gone 6-3 at home. UAB leads the AAC in rebounding, averaging 37.6 boards. Lendeborg leads the Blazers with 9.9 rebounds.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-1 against AAC opponents. Tulsa has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UAB averages 85.2 points, 11.8 more per game than the 73.4 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa averages 76.4 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 76.6 UAB gives up to opponents.

The Blazers and Golden Hurricane match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is averaging 16.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blazers.

Odom is averaging 13.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Golden Hurricane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 88.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.