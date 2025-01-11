Tulsa plays Charlotte following Carrington’s 20-point outing

Charlotte 49ers (7-9, 0-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-9, 1-2 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Charlotte 49ers (7-9, 0-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-9, 1-2 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa plays Charlotte after Braeden Carrington scored 20 points in Tulsa’s 82-77 win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-4 on their home court. Tulsa ranks third in the AAC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Carrington averaging 3.8.

The 49ers are 0-3 against AAC opponents. Charlotte is 3-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Tulsa is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte averages 71.7 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 74.3 Tulsa gives up to opponents.

The Golden Hurricane and 49ers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaston Willis is averaging 13.5 points for the Golden Hurricane.

Nik Graves is averaging 16.7 points and 3.1 assists for the 49ers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.