Tulsa hosts UTSA following Crawford’s 22-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (11-2, 2-0 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-7, 1-1 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces UTSA after Delanie Crawford scored 22 points in Tulsa’s 84-78 loss to the North Texas Eagles.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 5-2 at home. Tulsa has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Roadrunners are 2-0 in conference games. UTSA is sixth in the AAC scoring 68.2 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

Tulsa averages 70.1 points, 15.3 more per game than the 54.8 UTSA allows. UTSA has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crawford is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 19 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Jordyn Jenkins is scoring 18.7 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 68.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

